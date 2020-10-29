Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Tupperware (TUP), Regal Beloit (RBC) and United Parcel (UPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tupperware (TUP), Regal Beloit (RBC) and United Parcel (UPS) with bullish sentiments.

Tupperware (TUP)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on Tupperware today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.4% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

Tupperware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Regal Beloit (RBC)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Regal Beloit, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Circor International, and Enpro Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Regal Beloit with a $108.60 average price target.

United Parcel (UPS)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Fowler covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Werner Enterprises, and Heartland Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.38, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

