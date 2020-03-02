Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Tupperware (TUP) and General Electric (GE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Tupperware (TUP) and General Electric (GE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Tupperware (TUP)

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained a Hold rating on Tupperware today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tupperware is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00, a 209.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Lane Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

General Electric (GE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded General Electric to Hold today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Tusa covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.46.

