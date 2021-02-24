Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Trican Well Service (OtherTOLWF) and Oshkosh (OSK)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trican Well Service (TOLWF) and Oshkosh (OSK).

Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service yesterday and set a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.55, equals to its 52-week high of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 45.4% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trican Well Service with a $1.57 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Oshkosh (OSK)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $109.62, close to its 52-week high of $119.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 78.3% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

Oshkosh has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.45, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $125.00 price target.

