Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: TPI Composites (TPIC), Federal Signal (FSS) and Euroseas (ESEA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on TPI Composites (TPIC), Federal Signal (FSS) and Euroseas (ESEA).

TPI Composites (TPIC)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TPI Composites with a $66.50 average price target, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Federal Signal (FSS)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Federal Signal. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.56, close to its 52-week high of $38.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 72.0% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Shyft Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Federal Signal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Euroseas (ESEA)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Euroseas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.