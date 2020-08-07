Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: TPI Composites (TPIC) and Amyris (AMRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TPI Composites (TPIC) and Amyris (AMRS) with bullish sentiments.

TPI Composites (TPIC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.39, close to its 52-week high of $29.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TPI Composites is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.63, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on July 23, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amyris, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 43.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, a 141.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

