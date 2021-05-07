Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: TopBuild (BLD), Tenneco Automotive (TEN) and Aptiv (APTV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TopBuild (BLD), Tenneco Automotive (TEN) and Aptiv (APTV) with bullish sentiments.

TopBuild (BLD)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on TopBuild, with a price target of $274.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $223.02, close to its 52-week high of $235.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

TopBuild has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $237.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

In a report released yesterday, Bret Jordan from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Tenneco Automotive, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 67.7% success rate. Jordan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto, and Lithia Motors.

Tenneco Automotive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Aptiv (APTV)

Jefferies analyst David Kelley reiterated a Buy rating on Aptiv today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 71.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Littelfuse, and Visteon.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.17, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $171.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.