Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: The Toro Company (TTC), Fluor (FLR) and Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on The Toro Company (TTC), Fluor (FLR) and Builders Firstsource (BLDR).

The Toro Company (TTC)

In a report issued on February 26, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on The Toro Company, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.73, close to its 52-week high of $103.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.4% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Lennox International, and Trane Technologies.

The Toro Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00.

Fluor (FLR)

In a report issued on February 28, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Fluor, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Tetra Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fluor with a $16.25 average price target, a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource on February 26. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.84, close to its 52-week high of $45.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.5% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Fastenal Company, and Pool.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.91, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

