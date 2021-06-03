Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: The Toro Company (TTC) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on The Toro Company (TTC) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

The Toro Company (TTC)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on The Toro Company today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The Toro Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Hold rating on EnLink Midstream today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Crestwood Equity, and Antero Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $5.00, which is a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

