Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: The Middleby (MIDD) and Halliburton (HAL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on The Middleby (MIDD) and Halliburton (HAL).

The Middleby (MIDD)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on The Middleby, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $181.99, close to its 52-week high of $182.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gates Industrial, Carrier Global, and Regal Beloit.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Middleby with a $193.57 average price target, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Halliburton (HAL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Lynagh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Oil States International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Halliburton with a $22.26 average price target, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

