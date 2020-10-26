Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: TFI International (TFII), Landstar System (LSTR) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TFI International (TFII), Landstar System (LSTR) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

TFI International (TFII)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on TFI International today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.52, close to its 52-week high of $50.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TFI International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.88, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on October 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$79.00 price target.

Landstar System (LSTR)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Landstar System, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 55.4% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $126.22 average price target.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Illinois Tool Works, with a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.12, close to its 52-week high of $208.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Illinois Tool Works is a Hold with an average price target of $197.69.

