Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Tenneco Automotive (TEN), Magna International (MGA) and Newell Brands (NWL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tenneco Automotive (TEN), Magna International (MGA) and Newell Brands (NWL).

Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

In a report issued on February 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tenneco Automotive, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.88, close to its 52-week low of $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, BorgWarner, and Amphenol.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tenneco Automotive with a $12.50 average price target.

Magna International (MGA)

In a report issued on February 21, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Magna International, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.68.

Arthur has an average return of 16.3% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #696 out of 5951 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magna International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.00, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Newell Brands (NWL)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 70.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Newell Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.33, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

