Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: TechnipFMC (FTI) and Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TechnipFMC (FTI) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF) with bullish sentiments.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger upgraded TechnipFMC to Buy on November 16 and set a price target of EUR8.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and BW Offshore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.54, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR8.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy on November 16 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $32.23 average price target, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Societe Generale also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.