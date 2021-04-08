Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: TechnipFMC (FTI) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on TechnipFMC (FTI) and Implenia AG (IPLNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, BW Offshore, and CGG Veritas.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.01, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR7.40 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

According to TipRanks.com, Luis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Luis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France KLM, and Ferrovial.

Implenia AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

