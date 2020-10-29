Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Superior Industries International (SUP) and Xylem (XYL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Superior Industries International (SUP) and Xylem (XYL).

Superior Industries International (SUP)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Superior Industries International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Xylem (XYL)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Xylem. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.35, close to its 52-week high of $93.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Xylem has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.86.

