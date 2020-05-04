Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Superior Industries International (SUP) and Harsco (HSC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Superior Industries International (SUP) and Harsco (HSC) with bullish sentiments.

Superior Industries International (SUP)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 38.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Superior Industries International with a $4.00 average price target.

Harsco (HSC)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Harsco, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 50.6% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Koppers Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harsco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

