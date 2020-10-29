Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Sunnova Energy International (NOVA), CH Robinson (CHRW) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA), CH Robinson (CHRW) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunnova Energy International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.33, representing a 39.7% upside. In a report issued on October 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on CH Robinson. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 75.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CH Robinson is a Hold with an average price target of $95.58, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75.

