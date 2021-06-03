Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Stoneridge (SRI) and Pyxis Tankers (PXS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Stoneridge (SRI) and Pyxis Tankers (PXS).
Stoneridge (SRI)
Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Stoneridge today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.31.
According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoneridge is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.
Pyxis Tankers (PXS)
Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Hold rating on Pyxis Tankers today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.
According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.
The the analyst consensus on Pyxis Tankers is currently a Hold rating.
