Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Stantec (STN) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stantec (STN) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

Stantec (STN)

In a report released today, Maxim Sytchev from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Stantec, with a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Sytchev is ranked #3010 out of 7079 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stantec with a $34.76 average price target, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Credit Suisse analyst Mark Freshney maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.66, close to its 52-week high of $31.64.

Freshney has an average return of 44.9% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Freshney is ranked #6304 out of 7079 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.86, which is a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR22.00 price target.

