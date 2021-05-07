Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Stantec (STN) and Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Stantec (STN) and Inter Pipeline (IPPLF).

Stantec (STN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on Stantec yesterday and set a price target of C$67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.64, close to its 52-week high of $47.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Badger Daylighting.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stantec with a $47.77 average price target, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline yesterday and set a price target of C$18.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.74, close to its 52-week high of $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Pembina Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Pipeline is a Hold with an average price target of $15.04, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$19.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.