Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Standex International (SXI) and Limoneira Co (LMNR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Standex International (SXI) and Limoneira Co (LMNR) with bullish sentiments.

Standex International (SXI)

Sidoti analyst Christopher McGinnis maintained a Buy rating on Standex International today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.00.

McGinnis has an average return of 9.7% when recommending Standex International.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinnis is ranked #2814 out of 6713 analysts.

Standex International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Limoneira Co (LMNR)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Limoneira Co today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Archer Daniels Midland, and Eastman Chemical.

Limoneira Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, implying a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, National Securities Corp also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.