Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SPX Flow (FLOW) and Schindler Holding AG (OtherSHLAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on SPX Flow (FLOW) and Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

SPX Flow (FLOW)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on SPX Flow yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 74.2% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SPX Flow is a Hold with an average price target of $43.00, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Vertical Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

In a report issued on February 17, Lars Brorson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG, with a price target of CHF205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.45, close to its 52-week high of $260.55.

Brorson has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Schindler Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Brorson is ranked #4829 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Schindler Holding AG with a $226.39 average price target.

