Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF), Martinrea International (OtherMRETF) and Freehold Royalties (OtherFRHLF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF), Martinrea International (MRETF) and Freehold Royalties (FRHLF).

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained a Hold rating on SNC-Lavalin Group today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #812 out of 7336 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SNC-Lavalin Group with a $26.40 average price target.

Martinrea International (MRETF)

In a report released today, Kevin Chiang from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Martinrea International, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.92, close to its 52-week high of $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Chiang covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Magna International, and TFI International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Martinrea International with a $15.10 average price target, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.72, close to its 52-week high of $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 39.4% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.66, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

