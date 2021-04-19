Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF), Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF), Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) with bullish sentiments.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk reiterated a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Badger Daylighting.

SNC-Lavalin Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.66, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.69, close to its 52-week high of $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitex International, Alta Equipment Group, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Commercial Vehicle Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.33, close to its 52-week high of $40.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Avance Gas Holding.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.20.

