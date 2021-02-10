Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF) and Precision Drilling (PDS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) and Precision Drilling (PDS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained a Hold rating on SNC-Lavalin Group today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #1057 out of 7296 analysts.

SNC-Lavalin Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report released today, Taylor Zurcher from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Hold rating on Precision Drilling. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Zurcher is ranked #6941 out of 7296 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.