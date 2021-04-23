Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP).

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

In a report issued on April 21, Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group, with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.88.

Khan has an average return of 33.6% when recommending SNC-Lavalin Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #3830 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SNC-Lavalin Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.72, which is a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Dcp Midstream Partners on April 20 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 63.7% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Dcp Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.75.

