Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SkyWest (SKYW) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SkyWest (SKYW) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

SkyWest (SKYW)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on SkyWest, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

SkyWest has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.05, close to its 52-week high of $57.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.22, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Northcoast Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.