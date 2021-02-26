Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), Flowserve (FLS) and Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), Flowserve (FLS) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF).

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply on February 24 and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply with a $166.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flowserve (FLS)

In a report issued on February 24, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flowserve with a $40.60 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report issued on February 23, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 74.2% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.12, a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.