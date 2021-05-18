Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF).

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 89.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiteOne Landscape Supply is a Hold with an average price target of $180.50, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Credit Suisse analyst Mark Freshney maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. today and set a price target of EUR24.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.00.

Freshney has an average return of 44.9% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Freshney is ranked #6431 out of 7513 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $40.36 average price target, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR32.00 price target.

