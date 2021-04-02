Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF) and Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. on March 31 and set a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.52.

Gupta has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #7266 out of 7423 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $39.78 average price target, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Gael De-Bray maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy yesterday and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.84.

De-Bray has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, De-Bray is ranked #1099 out of 7423 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $42.26 average price target, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on March 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

