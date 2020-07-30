Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF) and Linde (LIN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) and Linde (LIN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.16, close to its 52-week high of $23.02.

Patel has an average return of 1.4% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2523 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.62, a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR16.00 price target.

Linde (LIN)

Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard maintained a Hold rating on Linde today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $240.80, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Oxgaard is ranked #3068 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.31.

