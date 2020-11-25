Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY), BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and ABB (ABB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Siemens AG (SIEGY), BW Offshore (BGSWF) and ABB (ABB) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Andreas Bertheussen maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on November 23 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bertheussen is ranked #3920 out of 7112 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $148.73.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on November 23 and set a price target of NOK58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and TechnipFMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $6.53 average price target.

ABB (ABB)

In a report issued on November 23, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ABB, with a price target of CHF28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.83, close to its 52-week high of $28.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ABB with a $28.40 average price target, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF28.00 price target.

