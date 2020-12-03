Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY) and Adient (ADNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens AG (SIEGY) and Adient (ADNT) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Juan Rodriguez maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on November 30 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodriguez is ranked #1314 out of 7122 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens AG with a $151.31 average price target.

Adient (ADNT)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Adient on December 1 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.73, close to its 52-week high of $32.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Otis Worldwide, and American Axle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adient is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.25, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

