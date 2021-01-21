Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Shyft Group (SHYF), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and MSC Industrial (MSM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Shyft Group (SHYF), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and MSC Industrial (MSM).

Shyft Group (SHYF)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Buy rating on Shyft Group today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.48, close to its 52-week high of $31.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 88.2% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shyft Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Kinder Morgan. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kinder Morgan with a $16.00 average price target, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

MSC Industrial (MSM)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MSC Industrial. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.35, close to its 52-week high of $87.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

MSC Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.33, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MSM: