Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Arcosa (ACA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Arcosa (ACA).

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Hold rating on Sherwin-Williams Company today and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $535.08.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 47.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $575.71 average price target, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $520.00 price target.

Arcosa (ACA)

In a report released today, Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Arcosa, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Thielman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Thielman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Construction Partners, Comfort Systems, and Tutor Perini.

Arcosa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00, representing a 39.3% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

