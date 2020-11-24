Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Shelf Drilling (OtherSHLLF) and Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) and Helmerich & Payne (HP).

Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

RBC Capital analyst Victoria Mcculloch maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling on November 19 and set a price target of NOK9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcculloch is ranked #5981 out of 7103 analysts.

Shelf Drilling has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.67, implying a 196.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a NOK4.00 price target.

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

In a report issued on November 20, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Helmerich & Payne, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.2% and a 31.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Helmerich & Payne has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, implying a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

