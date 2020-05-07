Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), Adient (ADNT) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), Adient (ADNT) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.37, close to its 52-week high of $134.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.33.

Adient (ADNT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Adient today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.4% and a 35.4% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Adient has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Illinois Tool Works today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $160.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Illinois Tool Works has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $158.50, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report issued on May 5, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $148.00 price target.

