Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Russel Metals (OtherRUSMF) and Terex (TEX)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Russel Metals (RUSMF) and Terex (TEX).

Russel Metals (RUSMF)

RBC Capital analyst Alexander Jackson maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals on October 7 and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.53.

Jackson has an average return of 13.0% when recommending Russel Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is ranked #1719 out of 7010 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Russel Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Terex (TEX)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Terex on October 7 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitowoc Company, Caterpillar, and Cummins.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Terex with a $22.38 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.