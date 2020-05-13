Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: RPM International (RPM), Carrier Global (CARR) and Applied Materials (AMAT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on RPM International (RPM), Carrier Global (CARR) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

RPM International (RPM)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on RPM International yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RPM International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.83.

Carrier Global (CARR)

In a report issued on May 11, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Carrier Global, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Carrier Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.71, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 68.8% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.77, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

