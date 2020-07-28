Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Rockwell Automation (ROK) and AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rockwell Automation (ROK) and AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) with bullish sentiments.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Rockwell Automation, with a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $229.00, close to its 52-week high of $230.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Automation with a $206.75 average price target, a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $252.00 price target.

AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.47.

Klieve has an average return of 29.3% when recommending AgroFresh Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #2104 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AgroFresh Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.17.

