Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Huntsman (HUN) and Avantor (AVTR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Huntsman (HUN) and Avantor (AVTR).

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.46, close to its 52-week low of $48.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.9% and a 23.9% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raytheon Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.89, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Huntsman (HUN)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Huntsman yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntsman with a $20.33 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Avantor (AVTR)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on Avantor today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.09.

Hie has an average return of 25.7% when recommending Avantor.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #2134 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Cleveland Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

