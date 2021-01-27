Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Quanta Services (PWR) and Canadian Railway (CNI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Quanta Services (PWR) and Canadian Railway (CNI).

Quanta Services (PWR)

KeyBanc analyst Sean Eastman maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.84, close to its 52-week high of $79.86.

Eastman has an average return of 78.9% when recommending Quanta Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is ranked #1278 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanta Services with a $77.00 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on January 19, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Canadian Railway (CNI)

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Railway, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Old Dominion Freight, and Kansas City Southern.

Canadian Railway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.89, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$152.00 price target.

