Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Propetro Holding (PUMP) and Carlisle Companies (CSL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Propetro Holding (PUMP) and Carlisle Companies (CSL) with bullish sentiments.

Propetro Holding (PUMP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding on March 9 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Gengaro is ranked #2679 out of 7257 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Propetro Holding with a $8.81 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

In a report issued on March 27, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies, with a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $150.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carlisle Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.75, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

