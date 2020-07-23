Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Pq Group Holdings (PQG) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pq Group Holdings (PQG) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) with bullish sentiments.

Pq Group Holdings (PQG)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on Pq Group Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 61.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and PPG Industries.

Pq Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

In a report released today, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.81, close to its 52-week low of $48.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Maxar Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.13, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on July 10, Vertical Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $77.00 price target.

