Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: PPG Industries (PPG) and Nutrien (NTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PPG Industries (PPG) and Nutrien (NTR) with bullish sentiments.

PPG Industries (PPG)

In a report released yesterday, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.59.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

PPG Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.43, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nutrien (NTR)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is ranked #1476 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $43.00 average price target, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.