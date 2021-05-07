Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Playags (AGS) and Cargotec (OtherCYJBF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Playags (AGS) and Cargotec (CYJBF).

Playags (AGS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Playags today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Playags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cargotec (CYJBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec on May 5 and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.55, close to its 52-week high of $49.85.

Eliason has an average return of 57.7% when recommending Cargotec.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #2787 out of 7493 analysts.

Cargotec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.