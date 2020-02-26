Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: PGT (PGTI) and AO Smith (AOS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PGT (PGTI) and AO Smith (AOS).

PGT (PGTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on PGT today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.13.

Rygiel has an average return of 22.0% when recommending PGT.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #592 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PGT with a $20.00 average price target.

AO Smith (AOS)

In a report released today, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird downgraded AO Smith to Hold, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.95, close to its 52-week low of $40.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AO Smith is a Hold with an average price target of $45.33, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

