Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Pentair (PNR) and United Technologies (UTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pentair (PNR) and United Technologies (UTX) with bullish sentiments.

Pentair (PNR)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pentair, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Ametek.

Pentair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.56, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $54.00 price target.

United Technologies (UTX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies today and set a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.03, close to its 52-week high of $155.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 68.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

United Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.50, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $176.00 price target.

