Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF) and Cargojet (OtherCGJTF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) and Cargojet (CGJTF).

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released today, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.59, close to its 52-week high of $32.73.

Kwan has an average return of 14.3% when recommending Pembina Pipeline.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked #208 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $33.99 average price target, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report released today, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline, with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Northland Power.

Inter Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.85, which is a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Cargojet, with a price target of C$293.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 72.4% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Andlauer Healthcare Group, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cargojet with a $209.77 average price target.

