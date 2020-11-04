Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: PBF Logistics (PBFX) and Expeditors International (EXPD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on PBF Logistics (PBFX) and Expeditors International (EXPD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

In a report released yesterday, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on PBF Logistics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Satish covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delek Logistics, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PBF Logistics with a $14.17 average price target, a 91.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Expeditors International (EXPD)

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Old Dominion Freight, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expeditors International is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $82.50, a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

