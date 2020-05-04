Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Parker Hannifin (PH), Meritor (MTOR) and Huntsman (HUN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Parker Hannifin (PH), Meritor (MTOR) and Huntsman (HUN).

Parker Hannifin (PH)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Parker Hannifin with a $182.42 average price target, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $181.00 price target.

Meritor (MTOR)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Meritor, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 43.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Garrett Motion.

Meritor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Huntsman (HUN)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Huntsman, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical PRN, Westlake Chemical, and Orion Engineered.

Huntsman has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

